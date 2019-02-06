Programming note: ‘Brother Charlie’ to air Wednesday, hoops Thursday & Friday

We have a quick programming note to pass along to you.

The “Brother Charlie” radio program will be heard tonight (Wednesday February 6th) at 7 pm, immediately following Trading Time Primetime on WYSH and WQLA. Normally heard each Thursday, Brother Charlie has graciously agreed to swap nights so that we may bring you the final two regaular season broadcasts of Clinton High School basketball on WYSH.

Thursday night, join us as Clinton travels to Powell to wrap up the road portion of its regular season schedule, and be back here Friday night when the Fox & Farley Full Court Press presents Senior Night at Clinton and a doubleheader with the Carter Hornets.

Again, the Brother Charlie program–an hour of gospel preaching, teaching and singing–will be heard tonight at 7 pm, immediately following Trading Time Primetime on WYSH.