Oscar Webber age 88 of Clinton, TN passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. In the early 60’s Oscar enjoyed working in the logging industry. He loved cutting down the logs and hauling them with his horse Jim. When done he would turn Jim lose and tell him go home and Jim would be waiting at the house on Oscar. He eventually left the logging industry and started mowing and cleaning graves at Sunset Cemetery in the early 70’s. He worked there off and on for over 20 years. He also mowed yards for people throughout the years plus he loved gardening and raising chickens. He loved to plant tomatoes the most and grow some of the biggest watermelons. He had many different kinds of chickens and roosters over the years. He also enjoyed working with wood building things from log cabins to swings to put in the log cabins. He was a man of many talents and a very patient one too. Oscar loved to share stories with his family when they came to visit him. He loved all his family dearly especially the love of his life his wife who he called Doll.

Oscar is preceded in death by his father Bill Webber and mother Frances Currier Webber; daughter, Brenda Sue Webber; 6 brothers and 5 sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruby B. Webber; children, Rose Ann Webber, Wanda Jean Webber and husband Calvin, Carolyn Faye Webber, Sam Edward Webber and wife Kelly, David Wane Webber and wife Loretta, Jimmy Webber and wife Tonya; 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.

The family would like to enxtend their deepest appreciation to the staff and nurses at Amedisys Hospice Care that helped take care of Oscar and Thompson Oncology Group of Oak Ridge, TN for their support.

Oscar’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Larry Burchfield officiating. His interment will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.