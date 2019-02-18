Home / Featured / ORT: Citation issued in bus accident; no injuries

ORT: Citation issued in bus accident; no injuries

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(Oak Ridge Today) No one was injured when a car crashed into an Oak Ridge school bus on Thursday, police said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 6:55 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of Oak Ridge Turnpike at Salem Road.

School bus #64 was struck on the driver’s side near the rear axle by a car pulling out onto the Turnpike from Salem Road, the Oak Ridge Police Department said.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, the ORPD said.

The bus had minor damage, and students were loaded onto another bus and taken to school, police said.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACSD identifies fire victims

Thursday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department identified the two people who died in a Wednesday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.