ORT: Citation issued in bus accident; no injuries

(Oak Ridge Today) No one was injured when a car crashed into an Oak Ridge school bus on Thursday, police said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 6:55 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of Oak Ridge Turnpike at Salem Road.

School bus #64 was struck on the driver’s side near the rear axle by a car pulling out onto the Turnpike from Salem Road, the Oak Ridge Police Department said.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, the ORPD said.

The bus had minor damage, and students were loaded onto another bus and taken to school, police said.