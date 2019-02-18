ORPD Chief to speak during Lunch with the League

The next Lunch with the League program will be held on Tuesday, February 19. The speaker will be Oak Ridge Police Department Chief Robin Smith. His topic will be titled “Data Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Safety.”

The meeting will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Social Hall of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, which is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Smith has served with the Oak Ridge Police Department since 2012. He served as a lieutenant for two years before being promoted to captain and then deputy chief. He was appointed ORPD Chief in October 2018.

Lunch with the League is a public service program open to the community. Membership in the League of Women Voters is not required, and there is no cost to attend.

The presentation will begin at noon Tuesday. Lunches are provided by the Soup Kitchen, and they are available at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come basis for $8, or you may bring your own. Coffee and tea are provided.