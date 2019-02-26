ORPD: 5 arrested in connection to counterfeit bills

Oak Ridge Police announced Monday that five people were arrested last Thursday after allegedly using counterfeit money at an area business.

According to a release from the ORPD, officers were called to an unidentified business by employees who said they suspected that counterfeit bills had just been used to pay for items at the store. One of the employees managed to get a look at the suspects’ vehicle and then provided that information to police, who pulled the vehicle over a short time later still in the immediate vicinity of the store.

Police say that the suspects were found to be in possession of counterfeit money in denominations of $50 and $100 bills. All five were arrested and taken to the Anderson County Jail.

All five are said to be from the Atlanta area, according to police, who identified them as:

Byron Alexander (facing charges of criminal simulation, theft of property, simple possession and criminal conspiracy) remained in custody as of Tuesday morning on bonds totaling $10,000.



Marlon Guerrier (criminal impersonation, criminal simulation, theft of property and criminal conspiracy) is being held on bonds totaling $5000.

Tamir Ahmed Hardeman (criminal simulation, simple possession, criminal conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia) is being held on bonds totaling $6000.

Two others were arrested but later released after posting bond.

Edward Hood (charged with facilitation of a felony, criminal conspiracy and simple possession) was released on a $5000 bond.

Shantavious Patrick (criminal simulation and criminal conspiracy) was released after posting a $5000 bond.

During their investigation , officers discovered evidence that led them to believe that the group had visited other areas between Atlanta and here, including stops in Bradley and Knox counties, and believe they may have also used the counterfeit currency in those locations.

In the release, Oak Ridge Police stated, “Any law enforcement agency that believes these individuals may be connected to a crime in another jurisdiction can contact the ORPD Criminal Investigations Division at (865) 425-4399.”

Oak Ridge Police were aided intheir investigation by the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Secret Service.