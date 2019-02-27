Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR, UT teaming up to address intersection

OR, UT teaming up to address intersection

Jim Harris 1 day ago

(Oak Ridge Public Works press release) The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department is teaming up with students from the University of Tennessee to explore alternative designs for the intersection at Pennsylvania and North Tulane Avenues. 

The effort is part of a senior project for the group of students from UT’s College of Civil and Environmental Engineering. To help gather input from the community, the students will host an interactive open forum on Monday, March 4, 2019. The forum will be held in the Oak Ridge Public Library’s auditorium from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Discussion at the open forum will focus on options to potentially realign the intersections of N. Tulane Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, Providence Road, and East Pasadena Road. Students will introduce their project to attendees, explain the services they will be performing and outline potential alternative traffic designs. As part of the project, students will analyze the volume of vehicles entering the intersection as well as traffic patterns. 

Oak Ridge residents are encouraged to attend the open forum to learn more about the project and share their ideas of how to improve traffic flow. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department by emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.

