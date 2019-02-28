Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR Playhouse invites community to open house

OR Playhouse invites community to open house

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 35 Views

A reception will be held at the Oak Ridge Playhouse, a local, non profit community theater.
The Oak Ridge Playhouse at 227 Broadway Avenue in Oak Ridge will be holding an open house on Saturday March 9th at 2 pm for an unveiling of our new upgraded Rehearsal Room, a project that was funded by local donors through Giving Tuesday last November. 

They want to show off the renovated rehearsal room and introduce folks to the theater with an eye toward attracting some new volunteers and get excited about community theater in general. 

