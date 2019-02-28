Official state maps now available

The official 2019 Tennessee Transportation Map is now available for travelers.

There have been several improvements and additions to the 2019 Tennessee State Transportation Map in order to increase its accuracy and usability. These include improvements in divided and undivided roadways, as well as segments which have been added or modified for clarity – such as an extension of the Tennessee Parkway designation along SR-52 in Fentress County. More additions include an exit ramp on I-40 in Fayette County, and an update to the alignment for SR-362 in Carter County. Additionally, several primary and secondary designation corrections were made to the roads on the map to accurately represent all state routes across Tennessee, such as SR-67 changing to from secondary to primary in Washington County.

The 2019 state map can also be downloaded from the TDOT website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/driver-how-do-i/look-at-or-order-state-maps/maps/state-maps.html

Pre-printed maps may be ordered from TDOT online at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/driver-how-do-i/look-at-or-order-state-maps/maps/map-ordering.html or by mailing a request to:

Tennessee Department of Transportation

505 Deaderick Street

James K. Polk Building, Suite 900

Nashville, Tennessee 37243-1402

The Official 2019 Tennessee Transportation Map is a joint effort between TDOT and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.