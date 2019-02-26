Oak Ridge: Tuskegee Drive project extended due to rain

The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department has extended the closure of the gravel portion of Tuskegee Drive through Friday, March 1, 2019, to allow crews to complete routine maintenance on the roadway.

Originally scheduled to wrap up on February 27, the extension is due to weather-related impacts from the February 23 rain and flooding event in Oak Ridge.

The closure will be active between approximately 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. During this time, there will be no through traffic. Accommodations will be made for residents who live along the gravel portion of the road.

The Public Works Department urges drivers to plan for taking alternate routes. We apologize for any inconvenience the road closure may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time.

Please note that all work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment, and access issues.

Questions about the road closure can be directed to the Public Works Department via email at PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.