Oak Ridge Rowing Association offering discounted rates on lessons

If your company promotes an active lifestyle among its employees, the Oak Ridge Rowing Association is offering your company’s’employees a special discount for their upcoming Adult Intro to Rowing Class this March.

For making your employees health a priority, send your employees this flyer (pictured below) and tell them to use code ROWTN, for a $20 discount off ther March Intro to Rowing Class. This comes at no cost to your company, and is just an opportunity to offer to your employees a discounted way to get into shape and learn how to row.

The Adult Intro to Rowing class starts on March 4th and will take place on Monday and Wednesday nights, from 6:15 pm to 8:15 pm through the end of March. Participants should register here.

No experience is necessary, just a willingness to learn a new activity.

For more information, send an email to support@orra.org.