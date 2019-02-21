Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge Rowing Association offering discounted rates on lessons

Oak Ridge Rowing Association offering discounted rates on lessons

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 7 Views

If your company promotes an active lifestyle among its employees, the Oak Ridge Rowing Association is offering your company’s’employees a special discount for their upcoming Adult Intro to Rowing Class this March.  

For making your employees health a priority, send your employees this flyer (pictured below) and tell them to use code ROWTN, for a $20 discount off ther March Intro to Rowing Class.  This comes at no cost to your company, and is just an opportunity to offer to your employees a discounted way to get into shape and learn how to row. 

The Adult Intro to Rowing class starts on March 4th and will take place on Monday and Wednesday nights, from 6:15 pm to 8:15 pm through the end of March. Participants should register here.   

No experience is necessary, just a willingness to learn a new activity.

For more information, send an email to support@orra.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

