Oak Ridge program aims to improve smartphone photography

Did you know that one of the best cameras you can own is in your smartphone? A program in Oak Ridge on Thursday titled “The Best Camera May Be the One in Your Pocket” is designed for people who have iPhones, Androids, and other smartphones, a press release said.

The class will be at Roane State Community College’s Oak Ridge Campus in the City Room from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Sponsored by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society, Doug Edlund, assistant director with UT Institute of Agriculture Marketing and Communications, will share his tips and tricks to get the most out of your smartphone photography.

From lighting to composition, Edlund shares his experiences to help you get the best results to make your digital photos stand out.

“With larger sensors, image stabilization, and quality optics, today’s smartphones are capable of producing outstanding images, even when shooting in auto,” the press release said. “Add the suite of image editing tools available in both the stock and third-party camera apps, and your creativity is unlimited. Smartphones are not just limited to still photography, they are also very capable video cameras. Many of today’s smartphones shoot 4K video and have been used in the production of a number of short films. Edlund’s presentation will also touch on how to shoot quality video and audio.”

“Ask any photographer what is their favorite camera and a number will respond with, ‘The one I have in my hand right now,’” Edlund said. “By learning the correct techniques, your favorite camera may just be the one that’s with you all of the time.”

This is a free program sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society, the press release said. No advance registration is required. For more information contact mcampani@utk.edu or (865) 483-7277.