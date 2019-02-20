Norris Council announces timetable for manager decision

The Norris City Council will hold a special called meeting on Monday February 25th to begin the process of selecting a new City Manager.

First up, Council members will spend Monday reviewing the letters and resumes from the 25 candidates who have applied and then decide which candidates they would like to come in for in-person interviews.

Those interviews will be conducted during three sessions beginning Monday, March 4 and continuing through Wednesday March 6th. The meetings where the interviews will be conducted will begin at 6 p.m. each evening at the Community Building.

According to the schedule announced and published by the Council, a final vote is expected to be held and a new City Manager chosen on Thursday, March 7.