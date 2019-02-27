Home / Featured / Norris Bulletin: 4 to be interviewed for City Manager post

Monday night, the Norris City Council held a special called meeting to review the resumes of the 28 individuals who had submitted applications and resumes for the City Manager’s position.

According to the Norris Bulletin, Council members whittled the list down to four candidates to be called in for personal interviews with the Council next week.

Current Norris Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Norris Water Commission member Scott Hackler will be interviewed, along with Mitch Loomis–who currentlyworks with the East Tennessee Development District in Alcoa, as well as C.L. Overman of Knoxville and Scott Meszaros from Colorado.

The interviews will be held beginning on Monday, March 4 at 6 p.m. and will continue the next two nights at 6 pm as well at the Norris Community Building.

The Council has previously stated that they would like to make their decision and announce their choice on Thursday, March 7.

