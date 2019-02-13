Home / Local News / Norris Bulletin: 25 apply for city manager post

Jim Harris 3 days ago Local News Leave a comment 66 Views

According to the Norris Bulletin, at least 25 people have applied to be the next city manager of Norris. That announcement was made during this week’s City Council meeting, during which Council members voted to hold a special called meeting later this month to review the applications and determine who will be interviewed for the position. The date of that special called meeting is Monday February 25th.

If all goes as planned, the Council could vote and make its selection when it meets on March 7th.

