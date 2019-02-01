Murder Trial in infant’s death underway in Roane

A Kingston man is on trial this week for murder in the 2012 death of his one-year-old son, Clifford Dotson, who according to officials at the time and witnesses in court, weighed only 12 pounds at the time of his death.

Matthew Dotson’s trial in Roane County began Thursday, and witness testimony has included police officers, doctors and nurses, as well as Baby Clifford’s mother, Amanda Dotson. Amanda Dotson had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of facilitation of murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case today.

An autopsy determined that Baby Clifford had not gotten enough food or water, and died from severe malnutrition.

When police investigated Clifford’s death, they also found an older brother named Luke, who was removed from the home.