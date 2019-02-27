Missy Alice Henderlight, age 50 of Clinton passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a member of Grace Point Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved being around animals, singing, going to the ocean, and spending time with children. Missy will be remembered for her contagious smile and being a loving mother to her children, Erica and Evan. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Coapman; brother, Ricky Coapman; nephews, Eric and Johnathan Coapman; grandparents, Rev. Vern E. & Alice Coapman, Earnest Boruff, and France Lane; aunts, Faye Boruff, Jewell Hill, and Jean Barker.
She is survived by:
Children…… Erica Green & husband James
Evan Henderlight
Mother…………. Willie Coapman
Siblings…….. Gail Shepard & husband Dean
Teresa Patterson
Elizabeth Bostedor & husband Barry
Mickey Coapman & wife Shirrell
David Coapman & wife Sharon
Scotty Coapman & wife Sonya
Amber Coapman
Several nieces, nephews and host of other family and friends
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Pastor Jim Burress officiating. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com