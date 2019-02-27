Missy Alice Henderlight, age 50 of Clinton passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a member of Grace Point Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved being around animals, singing, going to the ocean, and spending time with children. Missy will be remembered for her contagious smile and being a loving mother to her children, Erica and Evan. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Coapman; brother, Ricky Coapman; nephews, Eric and Johnathan Coapman; grandparents, Rev. Vern E. & Alice Coapman, Earnest Boruff, and France Lane; aunts, Faye Boruff, Jewell Hill, and Jean Barker.

She is survived by:

Children…… Erica Green & husband James

Evan Henderlight

Mother…………. Willie Coapman

Siblings…….. Gail Shepard & husband Dean

Teresa Patterson

Elizabeth Bostedor & husband Barry

Mickey Coapman & wife Shirrell

David Coapman & wife Sharon

Scotty Coapman & wife Sonya

Amber Coapman

Several nieces, nephews and host of other family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Pastor Jim Burress officiating. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com