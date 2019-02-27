Home / Obituaries / Missy Alice Henderlight, age 50 of Clinton

Missy Alice Henderlight, age 50 of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 49 Views

Missy Alice Henderlight, age 50 of Clinton passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.  She was a member of Grace Point Baptist Church.  Throughout her life she loved being around animals, singing, going to the ocean, and spending time with children.  Missy will be remembered for her contagious smile and being a loving mother to her children, Erica and Evan.  She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Coapman; brother, Ricky Coapman; nephews, Eric and Johnathan Coapman; grandparents, Rev. Vern E. & Alice Coapman, Earnest Boruff, and France Lane; aunts, Faye Boruff, Jewell Hill, and Jean Barker.

She is survived by:

Children……              Erica Green & husband James

                                    Evan Henderlight

Mother………….       Willie Coapman

Siblings……..             Gail Shepard & husband Dean

                                    Teresa Patterson

                                    Elizabeth Bostedor & husband Barry

                                    Mickey Coapman & wife Shirrell

                                    David Coapman & wife Sharon

                                    Scotty Coapman & wife Sonya

                                    Amber Coapman

Several nieces, nephews and host of other family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Pastor Jim Burress officiating.  Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Grandview Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Billy Porier, age 82, of Knoxville

Billy Porier, age 82, of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Norris …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.