MENCS: Hamlin wins 2nd Daytona 500

(MRN) Denny Hamlin captured his second career win in the Daytona 500 after he led a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hamlin held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in an overtime finish to add another 500 win to his record to go along with his 2016 victory.

The win capped off a wild day in a race that included several multi-car accidents. Hamlin scored the emotional win by carrying the memory of JGR’s J.D. Gibbs, who passed away earlier this year, to Victory Lane.

“The whole family, they’ve done so much for me over the course of my career,” Hamlin said. “This one’s for J.D. We’re desperately going to miss him for the rest of our lives. His legacy still lives on through Joe Gibbs Racing.”

Team owner Joe Gibbs celebrated the emotional win in memory of his son.

“What happened here is really unreal,” Gibbs said. “I’m emotionally shot …. I’m just saying, what happened here is really unreal. …. I think JD had the best view of everything.”

Erik Jones finished third to give a 1-2-3 sweep for JGR. Joey Logano and Michael McDowell rounded out the top five.

Ty Dillon, Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece, Jimmie Johnson and Ross Chastain completed the first 10 finishers.

Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney won the first two stages of the race.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway next Sunday afternoon.

Fin St Car Driver Make Laps Status Laps Led 1 10 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 207 Running 30 2 31 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 207 Running 37 3 28 20 Erik Jones Toyota 207 Running 0 4 4 22 Joey Logano Ford 207 Running 11 5 34 34 Michael McDowell Ford 207 Running 0 6 22 13 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 207 Running 0 7 26 42 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 207 Running 0 8 21 47 Ryan Preece Chevrolet 207 Running 0 9 17 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 207 Running 0 10 36 15 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 207 Running 0