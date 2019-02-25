MENCS: ‘Bad Brad’ wins 1st race with new rules package

(MRN) Brad Keselowski, who battled flu-like symptoms this weekend, held off Martin Truex Jr. to win Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

After having limited practice time on Saturday with Austin Cindric helping turn laps in the No. 2 Ford, Keselowski led the final 33 laps en route to his 28th career win and second at AMS.

“A win always makes you feel better,” Keselowski said.

It was Keselowski’s first win of the season and he has secured a spot in the playoffs.

“An up and down day but ended on the high side,” Keselowski said in Victory Lane. “Had some highs and lows, we had a broken jack and then the pit road sequence we got debris on the grill and overheated. The Roush Yates engine held together, shout out to Doug Yates.”

Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five.

“I could taste that one,” Truex Jr said. “I really wanted that first Atlanta win. The 17 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) rode in front of us forever and ever on the bottom. I kept telling them I needed the bottom. These cars are just so bad in dirty air. … Once I got around him I got to (Keselowski) in two laps. Just needed one more.”

Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, polesitter Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher and Daniel Suarez completed the first 10 finishers.

Kyle Larson and Harvick won the first two stages of the race.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next Sunday afternoon.

Fin St Car Driver Make Laps Status Laps Led 1 19 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 325 Running 33 2 9 19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 325 Running 4 3 8 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 325 Running 1 4 18 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 325 Running 45 5 3 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 325 Running – 6 6 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 325 Running – 7 15 20 Erik Jones Toyota 325 Running – 8 1 10 Aric Almirola Ford 325 Running 36 9 30 37 Chris Buescher Chevrolet 325 Running – 10 5 41 Daniel Suarez Ford 325 Running –