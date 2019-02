The Medford Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Buffet and Auction on March 9th beginning at 6 pm. The annual fundraiser will be held at Clinch River Baptist Church at 407 Cane Creek Road, and admission of just $5 per person and gets you all-you-can-eat access to the delicious buffet.

There will also be a live auction, live entertainment and even a take-out option!

For more information, call 865-426-2398 or 865-776-2386.