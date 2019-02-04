Mary Ruth Mills, age 76, of Rocky Top, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Lafollette Medical Center. She was born on September 5, 1951 in Speedwell, TN to the late Boyd Edward and Mary Jane McDonald Rogers. When she was able she enjoyed cooking and reading. In addition to her parents, Mary Ruth, is preceded in death by, sister, Frances Ann Brantley and Lois Marie Wright; brother, Ruben Frank Rogers; niece, Jannie Marsee.

Survived by:

Daughter……….Heather Schwarzen and husband Christopher

Son………………..Preston Mills and wife Deborah

Sisters……………Norma Lou Myers

Trudy DeArmond and husband Frank

Brother…………..James Ronald Roger and wife Pat

Grandchildren……Babita, Mary Hannah, Mathaus, Jack, Phineas, John Mark, Birdie, Simon and Jude

Nieces and Nephews……Butch, Dewayne, Ronald Lynn, Marquetta, Angela, Chuck, Subrena, Kathy, Teresa, Shelia and Jeannie

Brother-in-law……Bobby Wright

Sister-in-law……….Bonnie Rogers

The Family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 12:00-1:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 1:00OPM. Mary Ruth’s interment will be held at the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com