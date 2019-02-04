Home / Obituaries / Mary Ruth Mills, age 76, of Rocky Top

Jim Harris
Obituaries
2019-02-04

Mary Ruth Mills, age 76, of Rocky Top, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Lafollette Medical Center. She was born on September 5, 1951 in Speedwell, TN to the late Boyd Edward and Mary Jane McDonald Rogers. When she was able she enjoyed cooking and reading.  In addition to her parents, Mary Ruth, is preceded in death by, sister, Frances Ann Brantley and Lois Marie Wright; brother, Ruben Frank Rogers; niece, Jannie Marsee.

Survived by:
Daughter……….Heather Schwarzen and husband Christopher
Son………………..Preston Mills and wife Deborah
Sisters……………Norma Lou Myers
                           Trudy DeArmond and husband Frank
Brother…………..James Ronald Roger and wife Pat 
Grandchildren……Babita, Mary Hannah, Mathaus, Jack, Phineas, John Mark, Birdie, Simon and Jude
Nieces and Nephews……Butch, Dewayne, Ronald Lynn, Marquetta, Angela, Chuck, Subrena, Kathy, Teresa, Shelia and Jeannie
Brother-in-law……Bobby Wright
Sister-in-law……….Bonnie Rogers

The Family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 12:00-1:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 1:00OPM. Mary Ruth’s interment will be held at the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton following the funeral service.  www.holleygamble.com

