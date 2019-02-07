Margaret (Peggy) Louise Ivory, age 88, of Kingston passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her residence with her husband at her side. She was born July 27, 1930 in Altona, Pennsylvania. She served as a church organist forty years for various churches and also as a Legal Secretary for a law office for seven years. She loved crocheting and needlework. Peggy also enjoyed traveling and seeing different parts of the world. Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth & Dorothy Springer.

SURVIVORS

Loving & Devoted Husband of 68 years Bob Ivory of Kingston

Children

David Lee Ivory & wife, Yvonne of Ten Mile

Dennis Ivory and wife, Martha of Church Hill

Douglas Ivory and wife, Michelle of Madera, CA

Dwayne Ivory & wife, Kathy of Flowery Branch, GA

DeAnna Davenport of Canton, GA

Sister Janet Cooper of Conroe, TX

9 Grandchildren, 5 Great-grandchildren

Several extended family members and friends

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at New Midway Baptist Church with Pastor Jon Rogers & Pastor Rod Garrett officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.