Margaret Grace Manley, age 87 of Andersonville, TN passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at her home. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and loved her kids and grandchildren. Margaret was loyal, generous, never met a stranger and was liked by everyone she met.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ruth Foust; and husband, James Robert Manley.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Gary Wayne Manley and wife Donna of Clinton, TN, and James Michael Manley and wife Rhonda of Clinton, TN; daughters, Brenda Gentry and husband Dale of Arizona, Kay Price and husband Gordon of Andersonville, Kim Gentry and husband Waylon of Clinton, TN and Jennifer Manley of Arizona; sister, Jewell Seto of Oak Ridge, TN; 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Margaret’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with her funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Jeff Hamilton officiating. Margaret’s interment will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:30am at the Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike in Knoxville, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com