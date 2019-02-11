Home / Obituaries / Lucille Phillips age 91

Lucille Phillips age 91

Lucille Phillips age 91, left this world on February 7, 2019 to be reunited in Heaven with loved ones who have gone on before her, precious children, Baby Phillips, Joyce Ann Phillips and only son, Winford Lee Phillips; grandson, Jeffrey Lynn Powell; mother and father, Rhoda Ann Powell Stringfield and Andrew Jackson Stringfield; husband, Wilford Phillips; sister, Mable Lee Phillips; and dearest friend, Dorothy Hill.

Left to mourn her passing are three daughters, Wilma (Doug) Powell, Brenda (Doug) Petrowski, and Karen (Steve) Webber; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; special friends, Anna Mae Rucker, Sharon Rucker and Sue Miles.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Anderson County Animal Shelter, 1480 Blockhouse Valley Road, Clinton, TN 37716.

All services for Lucille are private and for family only. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

