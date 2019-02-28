Lois “Faye” McGhee, age 72, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Coy and Ruth Burress Wright on April 28, 1946. Faye retired from the Methodist Medical Center after 25 plus years and was a patient advocate and was known by many as Momma Faye. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Survived by:
Husband of 54 years……..Dennis McGhee
Children………………………..David McGhee and wife Kym
Angelia Martin
Sibling…………………………..Harlan Wright
Betty Ann Jeffers
Christine Wright Simmons
Grandchildren………………Randi McGhee Hope and husband Kris
Annatasha Cooper and husband Cody
Great grandchildren…….Jackson McGhee, Gabriella Cooper, Scarlett Cooper and
Emmaline Hope
The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6:00-7:30PM with funeral service to follow with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Faye’s interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Hospitality House of Oak Ridge at PO Box 2529 Oak Ridge, TN 37831. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com
ing. Faye’s interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden on Friday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Hospitality Houses of Oak Ridge at PO Box 2529 Oak Ridge, TN 37831. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com