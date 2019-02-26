Home / Local News / Local teen meets with Yager

Jim Harris

Oliver Springs High School sophomore, Reece Abbott, visited with Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) in his Capitol Hill office on Monday.  Abbott is in the Explorer program, sponsored by the Harriman Fire Department.  The Explorer program is an interactive, worksite-based career education program. 

