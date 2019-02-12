Late Halladay inducted into Southern League Hall

The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs has announced the induction of four new members to the Southern League Hall of Fame. Of the four members being inducted, former Smokies pitcher Roy Halladay is in now a part of the prestigious club.

Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time MLB All-Star, pitched for the Knoxville Smokies in 1997 and again for the Tennessee club during their 2001 campaign. Through Halladay’s two Southern League stints, he combined to post a 4-4 record alongside a 3.82 ERA (30 ER/70.2 IP).

While with the Smokies in 2001, Halladay continued to make the adjustments that defined his career. In five starts that season the 24-year-old Halladay recorded a 2-1 record with a stellar 2.12 ERA (8 ER/34.0), registering three complete games and striking out 29 batters while allowing just six walks.

On January 23, 2019 Halladay was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Halladay is the sixth player elected to the baseball Hall of Fame posthumously by the BBWAA.

Joining Halladay in the 2019 Southern League Hall of Fame Class is Chattanooga Lookouts infielder & manager Sal Rende, Jacksonville Expos outfielder Larry Walker, and Joe Engel via the league’s annual Special Consideration Ballot. All of the inductees to this year’s Hall of Fame class will be recognized by the Southern League prior to the 2019 All-Star Game in Biloxi, Mississippi.