Home / Featured / Landslide affects CUB access road

Landslide affects CUB access road

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 58 Views

A landslide occurred Saturday about 6:30 p.m. that affects a CUB access road in Clinton.

It is visible looking across the river from the 600 block of Riverbend Road. The slide consists of mud and trees from a very steep slope. In photos provided by Lynn Murphy with the city, a house located on Ridgewood Drive off of Edgewood Circle, near Ridgeview Drive.  Murphy says it is not clear at this time if the slide is posing any danger to the house.

The gravel road that is blocked by the slide is located off of Olive Lane and extends along the Clinch River. The road is closed off at Olive Lane with a locked gate, and is used by the Clinton Utilities Board for access to electric lines and a sanitary sewer main.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Shoe drive to help developing nations, local animals

Donate your old but wearable, gently-used, or no-longer-needed shoes to the Helping Paws Animal Network …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.