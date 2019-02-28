Landslide affects CUB access road

A landslide occurred Saturday about 6:30 p.m. that affects a CUB access road in Clinton.

It is visible looking across the river from the 600 block of Riverbend Road. The slide consists of mud and trees from a very steep slope. In photos provided by Lynn Murphy with the city, a house located on Ridgewood Drive off of Edgewood Circle, near Ridgeview Drive. Murphy says it is not clear at this time if the slide is posing any danger to the house.

The gravel road that is blocked by the slide is located off of Olive Lane and extends along the Clinch River. The road is closed off at Olive Lane with a locked gate, and is used by the Clinton Utilities Board for access to electric lines and a sanitary sewer main.