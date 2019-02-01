LaFollette Police raid home after drug, gambling complaints

Thursday night, officers from the LaFollette Police Department’s Drug Unit and Special response Team, along with officers from the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the TBI, conducted a raid at a home on North 5th Street in LaFollette.

The search warrant was executed following an investigation that began when the LPD received numerous complaints of suspected drug trafficking and illegal gambling activity.

During last night’s raid, officers reported seizing “felony amounts of marijuana” and illegal gambling devices.

The LaFollette PD says its investigation is ongoing and that charges are pending. Evidence in the case will likely be presented to the grand jury.