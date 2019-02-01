Home / Featured / LaFollette Police raid home after drug, gambling complaints

LaFollette Police raid home after drug, gambling complaints

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

Thursday night, officers from the LaFollette Police Department’s Drug Unit and Special response Team, along with officers from the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the TBI, conducted a raid at a home on North 5th Street in LaFollette.

The search warrant was executed following an investigation that began when the LPD received numerous complaints of suspected drug trafficking and illegal gambling activity.

During last night’s raid, officers reported seizing “felony amounts of marijuana” and illegal gambling devices.

The LaFollette PD says its investigation is ongoing and that charges are pending. Evidence in the case will likely be presented to the grand jury.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

