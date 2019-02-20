LaFollette PD raids two houses

Tuesday morning, officers with the LaFollette Police Department’s Special Response Team and its drug unit, along with agents of the 8th Judicial District Task Force, served a search warrant at a home on North 5th Street.

During the raid, officers reported seizing Schedule VI narcotics, cash and a pair of firearms. Charges are pending in that case.

The investigation led officers to a second home, this one on West Prospect Street, where they made contact with the two occupants. One of the men, 20-year-old Mason Austin, was arrested on drug and weapons charges, while the other, 28-year-old Vincent Cerio, was arrested on an outstanding fugitive from justice warrant.

Both men will be in court in early March.