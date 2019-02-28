Home / Featured / Lady Wildcats beat buzzer, Maryville for Region title

Jim Harris 8 hours ago

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL…GIRLS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS…WEDNESDAY

R2AAA: Oak Ridge 53 Maryville 50…Jada Guinn hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Oak Ridge (33-2) to its third Region title in four years in front of the home crowd at Wildcat Arena. Guinn, who finished with 21 points, was named region Tournament MVP. Oak Ridge will host Region 1 runners-up Dobyns-Bennett Saturday night at 7 pm in a sectional round game that will determine who plays in next week’s state tournament, while Maryville will travel to Region 1 champ Science Hill Saturday.

R2AA: Northview Academy 57 Gatlinburg-Pittman 42…Northview will host Grainger on Saturday in the sectional round while G-P hits the road for South Greene.

R2A: Midway 67 Oneida 40…Midway will host the loser of the Region 1A championship game between North Greene and Cosby on Saturday for the right to play for a state title, while Oneida will travel to tonight’s winner.

BOYS REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS…THURSDAY

R2AAA: Bearden at Oak Ridge, 7:00.

R2AA: Austin-East vs. Fulton, 7:00.

R2A: Harriman vs. Oneida, 7:00.

