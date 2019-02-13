Lady Dragons advance; CHS boys tip off D3AAA tourney

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

DISTRICT 3AAA GIRLS TOURNAMENT at Karns

Clinton 61 Karns 30: The Lady Dragons advanced in the tournament after using a 13-2 run to end the first half to build a double-digit lead they would not surrender. Karns pulled to within 18-16 with about four minutes left in the second quarter, but Clinton went on its run to take a 31-18 lead into the break.

With the win, Clinton snapped an eight-game losing streak and earned a second-round date with Anderson County Thursday night at 6 pm in a game you will be able to follow on the WYSH Radio Facebook page.

Danyel Joy led CHS (15-12) with 15 points, while Nikki Jones added 13 and Kinley Martiin and Jasmine Moore each scored 11.

Halls 56 Central 48: The sixth-seeded Lady Red Devils will play #3 Powell Thursday night at 7:30.

D3AAA REGULAR SEASON

Oak Ridge girls 63 Fulton 31…Fulton boys 50 Oak Ridge 36.

D3A BOYS FIRST ROUND

Rockwood 55 Oliver Springs 49…Sunbright 72 Midway 64…Wartburg 70 Coalfield 64.

D2A BOYS FIRST ROUND

Jellico 69 Washburn 50: Jellico advances to play Hancock County Friday.

SCHEDULE WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 13th

D3AAA boys: 6:00 (WYSH) #8 seed Halls vs. #5 seed Clinton*…7:30 #7 Campbell County at #6 Karns.

D3A girls: Coalfield at Midway…Oliver Springs at Wartburg.

* = Trading Time Primetime will not be heard tonight (Wednesday February 13th) so that we may bring you coverage of Halls and Clinton. The program will return at its normal time of 6:00 Thursday February 14th.