Home / Obituaries / Josephine “Jo” Childress Rutherford, age 93 of Clinton

Josephine “Jo” Childress Rutherford, age 93 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Josephine “Jo” Childress Rutherford, age 93 of Clinton, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.  She was a member of Clinton Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by her husband, Carl Rutherford; parents, Clarence and Effie Childress; brothers, Irby and Leonard Childress; and sister, Subie Knight.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Steve Long of Clinton; grandchildren, Brandi Boshears and husband Andrew, and Staci Lollar; great grandchildren, Rylan Boshears and Pierson  and Greyson Lollar; niece, Dianne Apple; great niece and nephew, Kristen Winters and Kirk Graves; and devoted friend, Diana Thomason.

A special thank you to the staff of Morning Pointe Assisted Living for their love and care for Jo’s over the last 6 years.

A private funeral service will be held Monday with interment following in Grandview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jo’s name to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 West Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101; Knoxville, TN 37902 or Jones Mission Fund C/O Clinton Church of Christ; P. O Box 294; Clinton, TN 37717.

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Sonya Brooks, age 50, of Harriman

Sonya Brooks, age 50, of Harriman passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at UT Medical …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.