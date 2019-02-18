Josephine “Jo” Childress Rutherford, age 93 of Clinton, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of Clinton Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by her husband, Carl Rutherford; parents, Clarence and Effie Childress; brothers, Irby and Leonard Childress; and sister, Subie Knight.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Steve Long of Clinton; grandchildren, Brandi Boshears and husband Andrew, and Staci Lollar; great grandchildren, Rylan Boshears and Pierson and Greyson Lollar; niece, Dianne Apple; great niece and nephew, Kristen Winters and Kirk Graves; and devoted friend, Diana Thomason.

A special thank you to the staff of Morning Pointe Assisted Living for their love and care for Jo’s over the last 6 years.

A private funeral service will be held Monday with interment following in Grandview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jo’s name to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 West Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101; Knoxville, TN 37902 or Jones Mission Fund C/O Clinton Church of Christ; P. O Box 294; Clinton, TN 37717.

