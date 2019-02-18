Irene Virginia Davis Blevins of Clinton, TN passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center.

Irene was born in Bland County, VA on December 16, 1923, to Andrew William Davis and Mary Parcell Davis. She grew up on the Davis farm in Giles County, VA., overlooking the Appalachian Trail and the New River.

On February 19, 1944, Irene married Archie Blevins and in 1954 they moved to Oak Ridge, TN where they were life long members of Glenwood Baptist Church. They reared three daughters, by whom she is survived: Wanda Olson (Bob) of Oak Ridge, TN; Carol Broughton of Clinton, TN; and Linda Killion of Clinton, TN. Her sister, Doris Davis of Ripplemead, VA. and a sister-in-law, Johanna Davis of Danville, VA also survived her.

Irene’s five granddaughters, Suzzette Grayson of Clinton, TN, Paige Penland of Decatur, GA, Cher Price (Troy) of Clinton, TN, Beth Penland of Atlanta, GA and Kym Stone of Knoxville, TN share many Granny Irene experiences and stories. She is survived by great grandchildren, Brandi, Brittny, and Brenden Grayson of Clinton, TN, Ches Thibodeaux of Decatur, GA, and Macy and Bailey Price of Clinton TN. She also is survived by great great grandchildren, Sage and Za’Leya and several nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Macie Griffith and Margaret Dudley; brothers, Hubert, Frank, Wayne and Charlie Davis; brothers-in-law, Green Griffith and Berkley Dudley; nephew, Roger Griffith and Sons-in-law, Sam Morrison, Joseph Penland, Challis Broughton and Mike Killion.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Methodist Medical Center who treated Irene and her family with compassion and love during her last days.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 1-2 pm on what would have been Irene and Archie’s 75th wedding anniversary. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Ln, Maryville, TN 37801.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.