Home / Obituaries / Imogene “Jean” Pearson, age 91 of Oak Ridge

Imogene “Jean” Pearson, age 91 of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 48 Views

Imogene “Jean” Pearson, age 91 of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Canterfield of Oak Ridge. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and was a librarian with the Clinton City Schools for approximately 25 years.  She enjoyed golf, traveling and spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Pearson; parents, Charlie and Bessie Billings; and brothers, Delfus, Romaine, and Charles Billings.

She is survived by daughters, Marcia (David) Fair of Cleveland, TN and Teri Pearson of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Brent (Anna) Fair and Brooke (Jared) Smith both of Cleveland, TN; great grandchildren, Parker Smith, Davis Fair, Jackson and Carson Baxter; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Canterfield of Oak Ridge and UT Hospice for their love and care.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10 to 11 am in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with services to follow at 11 am.  Rev. Terry Baker officiating. A private burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church for the charity of your choice.   www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Sonya Brooks, age 50, of Harriman

Sonya Brooks, age 50, of Harriman passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at UT Medical …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.