Imogene “Jean” Pearson, age 91 of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Canterfield of Oak Ridge. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and was a librarian with the Clinton City Schools for approximately 25 years. She enjoyed golf, traveling and spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Pearson; parents, Charlie and Bessie Billings; and brothers, Delfus, Romaine, and Charles Billings.

She is survived by daughters, Marcia (David) Fair of Cleveland, TN and Teri Pearson of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Brent (Anna) Fair and Brooke (Jared) Smith both of Cleveland, TN; great grandchildren, Parker Smith, Davis Fair, Jackson and Carson Baxter; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Canterfield of Oak Ridge and UT Hospice for their love and care.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10 to 11 am in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with services to follow at 11 am. Rev. Terry Baker officiating. A private burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church for the charity of your choice.


