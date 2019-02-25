Howard Carson (H.C.) Ridenour, age 85, of Norris, passed away peacefully Friday, February 22, 2019 Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was a member of Greenway Baptist Church in Clinton and enjoyed attending as long as his health permitted. He loved the Lord and didn’t care to witness to those he came in contact with. He retired from Martin Marietta Y-12 Nuclear Plant in 1995. Prior to his employment at Y-12 he had worked for Volunteer Construction Company. H.C. enjoyed traveling, working jigsaw puzzles, playing music and watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke which was his favorite. He had been a devoted husband and caregiver to both his wives who predeceased him. He loved his family and treasured every moment spent with them. Preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Ridenour and second wife, Dorothy Ridenour; parents, James Douglas & Amanda Jane Graves Ridenour; several siblings and one step-grandson, Christopher Gee.

SURVIVORS

Daughters & Sons-in-law Teresa & Virgil Copeland of Madison

Carrie Jane & David Blalock of Heiskell

Grandchildren Brad Copeland, Brian Copeland, Christi Goins, Anthony Blalock

Great-grandchildren Lauran, Whitney, Brice, Micah, Esther, MaKayla, Bella and Serenity

Great-great-grandson Clay

Special Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law Betty & Walter Risden of Clinton

Sister-in-law Thelma Bailey of Union County

Step-daughter Victoria Gee

Step-granddaughter Tish Gee

Step-grandsons Mike & Steve Wampler

Step-great-grandchildren Gabriel, Derick, Zach, Bailey and Zane

Many nieces & nephews who he loved very much and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Greenway Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm, in the church cemetery with Rev. Eddie Chasteen & Pastor Danny Light officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.