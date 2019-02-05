Home / Local Sports / High school hoops scoreboard, schedules Feb. 4-5

Jim Harris

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES MONDAY FEBRUARY 4th

Scott girls 61 Anderson County 58…Anderson County boys 40 Scott 39.

Oak Ridge girls 66 Powell 26…Oak Ridge boys 80 Powell 62.

Greenback girls 48 Jellico 38…Jellico boys 81 Greenback 80.

Northview Academy girls 70 Union County 49…Union County boys 71 Northview Academy 44.

Meigs County girls 39 Kingston 38…Kingston boys 77 Meigs County 64.

SCHEDULE TUESDAY FEBRUARY 5th

Campbell County at Clinton (WYSH)…Oliver Springs at Anderson County…Tennessee School for the Deaf at Jellico…Coalfield at Harriman…Midway at Oakdale…Oneida at Rockwood…Wartburg at Sunbright…Halls at Scott…Central at Cocke County…Kingston at Loudon.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

