High school hoops scoreboard, schedules Feb. 4-5

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES MONDAY FEBRUARY 4th
Scott girls 61 Anderson County 58…Anderson County boys 40 Scott 39.
Oak Ridge girls 66 Powell 26…Oak Ridge boys 80 Powell 62.
Greenback girls 48 Jellico 38…Jellico boys 81 Greenback 80.
Northview Academy girls 70 Union County 49…Union County boys 71 Northview Academy 44.
Meigs County girls 39 Kingston 38…Kingston boys 77 Meigs County 64.
SCHEDULE TUESDAY FEBRUARY 5th
Campbell County at Clinton (WYSH)…Oliver Springs at Anderson County…Tennessee School for the Deaf at Jellico…Coalfield at Harriman…Midway at Oakdale…Oneida at Rockwood…Wartburg at Sunbright…Halls at Scott…Central at Cocke County…Kingston at Loudon.