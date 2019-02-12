Home / Featured / High school hoops heads in to tourney time!

High school hoops heads in to tourney time!

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 34 Views

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES MONDAY FEBRUARY 11th

Powell girls 56 Clinton 53 (OT): The Lady Dragons dropped their eighth game in a row despite a gritty defensive effort and 20 points from senior Danyel Joy. Kinley Martin added 11 points and Sarah Burton, receiving more playing time after Alayjah Whitt suffered a broken nose early in the first quarter, came off the bench to score 10 points and provide a spark on both ends of the floor. Bailey Trumm led Powell with a game-high 27 points.

Clinton boys 75 Powell 73: In a nip-and-tuck, back-and-forth affair, Clinton outlasted the Panthers in each team’s regular-seasonm finale. Luke Harrison led Clinton with 26 points, while Evan Winchester tallied 18 and Jackson Garner drilled four three-pointers on his way to 17 points. Lance Sutton and Desmond Billingsley led Powell with 16 points apiece.

ELSEWHERE

Anderson County girls 56 Halls 53…Anderson County boys 80 Halls 62.

DISTRICT 3A GIRLS 1ST ROUND

Coalfield 52 Oakdale 49…Oliver Springs 39 Harriman 23…Wartburg 65 Rockwood 10.

DISTRICT 2A GIRLS 1ST ROUND

Washburn 58 Jellico 50.

SCHEDULE TUESDAY FEBRUARY 12th

DISTRICT 3AAA GIRLS FIRST ROUND (at Karns)

6:00 Tuesday, Halls vs. Central…7:30 (WYSH) Clinton at Karns.

REGULAR SEASON

Oak Ridge at Fulton.

