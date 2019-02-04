High school basketball weekend round-up

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD FRIDAY FEBRUARY 1st

Anderson County girls 48 Clinton 41: Maci Houser scored 17 points, and Brooklin McCoy added 13, as the Lady Mavs completed their sweep of the regular season series with Clinton. CHS was led by Nikki Jones’ 17 points.

Clinton boys 55 Anderson County 49: Clinton’s free-throw shooting in the stretch allowed them to split the regular season series with crosstown rivals Anderson County. Luke Harrison led CHS with 14 points, while Evan Winchester and Jackson Garner added 11 each, including several of those key late free throws. Anderson County was led by Grant Hayes with 17 points and Stanton Martin with 16.

ELSEWHERE

Oak Ridge girls 74 Campbell County 44…Oak Ridge boys 88 Campbell County 43.

Powell girls 66 Karns 22…Powell boys 68 Karns 59.

Central girls 63 Halls 58…Central boys 68 Halls 32.

Oliver Springs girls 51 Oakdale 41…Oakdale boys 80 Oliver Springs 62.

Union County girls 60 Gibbs 26…Union County boys 80 Gibbs 64.

Midway girls 52 Harriman 17…Harriman boys 61 Midway 15.

Sunbright girls 44 Oneida 37…Oneida boys 71 Sunbright 54.

Coalfield girls 45 Rockwood 18…Rockwood boys 53 Coalfield 51.

Wartburg girls 68 Scott 51…Scott boys 85 Wartburg 57.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD SATURDAY FEBRUARY 2nd

Carter girls 59 Clinton 51: Carter rallied at home from down 15 at halftime to beat the Lady Dragons in a game postponed from january 4th due to a blackout in Strawberry Plains. Jordan Heifner paced Carter with 26, while Nikkie Jones led Clinton with 13 points. Kinley Martin and Jasmine More also scored 11 apiece for Clinton.

Clinton boys 70 Carter 65: Evan Winchester paced a balanced attack that saw four Dragons score in double figures and Clinton notched its second straight win in as many nights. Winchester scored 18 points while Jackson Garner tallied 16, Chase Lockard 13 and Luke Harrison 11 in the triumphant road effort.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE MONDAY FEBRUARY 4th

Scott at Anderson County…Oak Ridge at Powell…Northview Academy at Union County…Meigs County at Kingston.