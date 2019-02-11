High school basketball heads into home stretch of regular season

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES FRIDAY FEBRUARY 8th

Anderson County girls 64 Oakdale 24…Oakdale boys 92 Anderson County 78.

Oak Ridge girls 81 East Hamilton 50…Oak Ridge boys 69 East Hamilton 50.

Midway girls 48 Rockwood 16…Rockwood boys 50 Midway 47.

Sunbright girls 53 Coalfield 38…Sunbright boys 80 Coalfield 75.

Oneida girls 53 Wartburg 22…Oneida boys 66 Wartburg 51.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 9th

Cosby girls 70 Clinton 61: Cosby pulled away from Clinton in the third quarter despite 20 points from Nikki Jones and 17 from fellow senior Kinley Martin.

SCHEDULE MONDAY FEBRUARY 11th

Clinton at Powell (WYSH)…Anderson County at Halls.

Before Saturday’s girls’ game between Cosby and Clinton, the Dragons and Lady Dragons of Clinton High School recognized their seniors. Clinton’s girls saluted Nikki Jones, Danyel Joy, Kinley Martin and Abbie Stinnett while the boys gave props to Luke Harrison and Andrew Shoopman.

The brief pregame ceremony also included the presentation of a plaque to yours truly marking the completion of my 20th year as the voice of the basketball Dragons. I just wanted to thank everyone at CHS for the recognition, and to let everyone know that, except for my association with my wife and my child, I am prouder of nothing more in my life than I am my association with the basketball program at Clinton High School.

I have had the privilege of announcing football, basketball and baseball at both Clinton and Anderson County High Schools over the past 20 years, and can say with certainty that one of the reasons my wife Kelly and I made the decision to move and raise our daughter, Carolina, here in this community is the quality of the people we have met through our association with local sports, from the parents to the coaches to the players.

Again, thanks and Go Dragons!