Gravel portion of Tuskegee Drive to close Feb. 25-27

(Oak Ridge Public Works press release) The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department will close the gravel portion of Tuskegee Drive between Monday, February 25, and Wednesday, February 27, 2019, to allow crews to perform routine maintenance on the roadway. 

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. and will reopen at approximately 3 p.m. each day. During this time, there will be no through traffic. Accommodations will be made for residents who live along the gravel portion of the road. 

The Public Works Department urges drivers to plan for taking alternate routes. We apologize for any inconvenience the road closure may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time. 

Please note that all work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment, and access issues. 

Questions about the road closure can be directed to the Public Works Department via email at PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.

