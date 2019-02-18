GOTS: Austin Hill takes checkers in opener

(MRN) Austin Hill captured his first career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win in Friday night’s NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

Hill, in his first race driving the No. 16 Toyota for Hattori Racing Enterprises, led a race-high 39 laps and survived a record 11 caution flags to take the win in his 52nd start.

The two-lap shootout in overtime saw Hill fight off Grant Enfinger with a number of blocks to hang on to the lead and score the win.

“Man, this truck was fast,” Hill said. “I knew we had a truck that could compete. Got a little scared there at the end. I thought the 98 (Enfinger) was going to get me, he got a big run. We were able to protect it. I can’t believe my first win came at Daytona .It’s so surreal, I can’t wait to party with these guys.”

Enfinger, Ross Chastain, Spencer Boyd and Matt Crafton rounded out the top five.

The record 11 cautions were triggered by a series of multiple truck accidents that took out more than three quarters of the field. There were only nine trucks running at the finish. A total of 55 laps were run under caution.

Josh Reaume, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Austin Wayne Self were the other four trucks running. Stewart Friesen was credited with a 10th-place finish.

Ruch became the second female in the history of the Truck Series to earn a top-10 finish. Jennifer Jo Cobb has the best finish at sixth from 2011.

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Status Laps Led 1 10 16 Austin Hill Toyota 111 Running 39 2 5 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 111 Running – 3 23 45 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 111 Running – 4 14 20 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 111 Running – 5 15 88 Matt Crafton Ford 111 Running – 6 32 33 Josh Reaume Chevrolet 111 Running 1 7 28 44 Timothy Peters Chevrolet 111 Running – 8 30 8 Angela Ruch Chevrolet 111 Running 2 9 12 22 Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 111 Running – 10 7 52 Stewart Friesen Chevrolet 108 Accident –