Gene McGhee, age 73 of Clinton, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 18, 2019.

He was a proud Christian since December 19, 1976 and avidly studied the Bible. He was a hard worker and instilled those characteristics in his children. He loved sports, the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a quiet, humble man who loved his family dearly and lived his life to serve the Lord.

Preceded in death by parents, Brassfield and Marie McGhee; and brothers, Harolddean and Shubert McGhee.

Survived by wife of 51 years, Delaine McGhee; daughter, Gina Accawi and husband Fuad; and son, Matthew McGhee and wife Lyndsay. Grandchildren, Anwar Zane Accawi, Serenity Accawi, Parker McGhee and Deacon McGhee. Siblings, Florene (Kenny) Sturgill, Ronnie (Cathy) McGhee, Brenda Hart and Terry McGhee. Brothers-in-law, Tony (Melissa) Martin and Jim (Lula) Martin. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7 PM. Service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Family and friends meet at the funeral home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:30 am and proceed to Grandview Memorial Gardens for interment at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Binghamtown Baptist Church at 1 Gateway Drive Middlesboro, KY 40965 or Tennessee Wildlife Federation at www.tnwf.org/donate/ www.holleygamble.com