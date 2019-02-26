Former CHS coach Nidiffer passes

Officials at Lincoln Memorial University have announced that former LMU baseball player and Athletic Director Jay Nidiffer passed away earlier on Monday.

Nidiffer, who also spent time as both a baseball and basketball coach at Clinton High School, was a native of Elizabethton. He attended LMU after a stint in the military during the Korean Conflict. He played mainly baseball while at LMU and graduated in 1958.

Following his graduation, he coached for many years, including stints at Clinton High School as a baseball and basketball coach and eventually stints on the basketball coaching staffs at East Tennessee State, Mercer, and Auburn. During his time at Auburn he coached Charles Barkley and Chuck Person.

He became Athletic Director at LMU in the mid 1980s and oversaw their transition from the NAIA to the NCAA Division II. He later returned for a short stint as Athletic Director from 2004-07 and oversaw LMU’s move from the Gulf South Conference to the South Atlantic Conference in the summer of 2006.

He met his wife Katie (LMU ’56) while at LMU, where she was a cheerleader, and the two were married for over 50 years.

Funeral details are not available at this time. We will pass them along to you as we learn them.

