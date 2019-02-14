Fire kills two, injures one; investigation ongoing

A house fire outside Rocky Top killed two people and injured one other person late Wednesday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies and fire crews from the Medford, Briceville and Andersonville Volunteer Fire departments responded to a call of a fire on Scott Brogan Lane near Rocky Top shortly after 5:30 pm. When they arrived, they reported that the structure was completely engulfed by flames.

One woman did escape the burning house, and she was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center, where she is being treated in the Critical care Unit. Two bodies were found inside the home once firefighters were able to make entry.

While no identities have been released, authorities say that all three of the people in the home at the time of the blaze were adults. As of the time this report was filed, the victims had not been identified, pending the notification of next of kin.

The TBI was called in to assist Sheriff’s Department detectives and investigators from the State Fire Investigative Services to determine what caused Wednesday’s deadly fire.