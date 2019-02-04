Home / Featured / Fire kills one in Caryville

Fire kills one in Caryville

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

A house fire Friday afternoon in Caryville killed one person and injured another.

Firefighters from Caryville, Jacksboro, LaFollette and the county’s Rural Fire Service all responded to the house on Lake Lane shortly after 12:30 pm Friday.

The first emergency responders on the scene were able to get 62-year-old Cathy Chercourt out of the house, and after making entry into the home, crews found 63-year-old Michael Chercourt, her husband, on the floor in a back bedroom. He was later pronounced dead.

Before being taken to the LaFollette Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, Cathy Chercourt said she had gone to the store and returned to see smoke coming from the house. She said she called 911 and then called out to her husband, who did not respond.

While the fire is believed to have been accidental, the investigation into its exact cause remains underway.

