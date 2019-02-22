Home / Featured / Fire destroys home, all residents safe

Fire destroys home, all residents safe

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 51 Views

An early-morning fire on Thursday destroyed a home on Fletchers Lane in Anderson County’s Medford community.

Shortly after 1:30 am Thursday, Medford Volunteer firefighters and Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home at 115 Fletchers Lane after someone called 911 to report the fire. When deputies arrived, they reported that the entire left side of the house was engulfed by flames.

According to the incident report, one resident of the home, identified as Brooke Bearden, discovered the basement and the back of the house were on fire and woke up the other four occupants and got them out of the house safely.

The residents told investigators that heat lamps had been in use in the basement, where they were raising rabbits, to keep the animals warm.

Despite the efforts of Medford’s firefighters, the house was destroyed. While the fire appears to be accidental in nature, the Sheriff’s Department is investigating to determine the exact cause. No injuries were reported.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State Corrections employee indicted in Anderson incident

A Tennessee Department of Corrections employee was indicted earlier this month by an Anderson County …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.