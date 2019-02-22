Fire destroys home, all residents safe

An early-morning fire on Thursday destroyed a home on Fletchers Lane in Anderson County’s Medford community.

Shortly after 1:30 am Thursday, Medford Volunteer firefighters and Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home at 115 Fletchers Lane after someone called 911 to report the fire. When deputies arrived, they reported that the entire left side of the house was engulfed by flames.

According to the incident report, one resident of the home, identified as Brooke Bearden, discovered the basement and the back of the house were on fire and woke up the other four occupants and got them out of the house safely.

The residents told investigators that heat lamps had been in use in the basement, where they were raising rabbits, to keep the animals warm.

Despite the efforts of Medford’s firefighters, the house was destroyed. While the fire appears to be accidental in nature, the Sheriff’s Department is investigating to determine the exact cause. No injuries were reported.