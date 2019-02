Edna Long, age 79 of Knoxville passed away at her residence on Friday, February 8, 2019. Edna was preceded by her husband, Robert L. Long. She was born December 5, 1939 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Russell and Ermie Mathena.

Edna’s memorial service will be held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com