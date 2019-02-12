Edia Mae Hatmaker, age 73, of Briceville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Edia was born on May 9, 1945 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Urshey and Sarah (Vandergriff) Wilson. She was a member of Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church. Sue loved being outdoors, spending time with family and reading. In addition to her parents, Edia is preceded in death by her brothers: A.Z., Buddy, Arnold and J.D. Wilson.

Edia Mae Hatmaker, age 73, of Briceville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Edia was born on May 9, 1945 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Urshey and Sarah (Vandergriff) Wilson. She was a member of Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church. Sue loved being outdoors, spending time with family and reading. In addition to her parents, Edia is preceded in death by her brothers: A.Z., Buddy, Arnold and J.D. Wilson.

She is survived by:

Her husband: David Briceville

Son: David Hatmaker & Cheryl Alabama

Daughters: Dawn Guffey and Bruce Andersonville, TN

Baleria Roach Briceville, TN

Stacey Hatmaker Clinton, TN

Rachel Jenkins and Brian Lake City, TN

Brothers: Harold Wilson and Kay Spencer, TN

J.C. Wilson Briceville, TN

Sister: Mary Ellen McMahan Lake City, TN

Grandchildren: 10

Great Grandchildren: 13

Visitation: 6-8pm, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN

Funeral Service: 8pm, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dusty Brock and Rev. Johnny Owens officiating.

Internment: Friends and Family will meet Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10am to go in funeral procession to the Seiber Cemetery, Briceville, TN for a 11am graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.