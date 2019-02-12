Home / Obituaries / Edia Mae Hatmaker, age 73, of Briceville

Edia Mae Hatmaker, age 73, of Briceville

Edia Mae Hatmaker, age 73, of Briceville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 10, 2019.  Edia was born on May 9, 1945 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Urshey and Sarah (Vandergriff) Wilson.  She was a member of Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church.  Sue loved being outdoors, spending time with family and reading.  In addition to her parents, Edia is preceded in death by her brothers: A.Z., Buddy, Arnold and J.D. Wilson.

She is survived by:

Her husband:                                   David                                                  Briceville 

Son:                                                 David Hatmaker & Cheryl                 Alabama 

Daughters:                                        Dawn Guffey and Bruce                Andersonville, TN

                                                            Baleria Roach                                  Briceville, TN                                   

                                                            Stacey Hatmaker                              Clinton, TN   

                                                            Rachel Jenkins and Brian             Lake City, TN

Brothers:                                            Harold Wilson and Kay                   Spencer, TN

                                                            J.C. Wilson                                        Briceville, TN

Sister:                                                 Mary Ellen McMahan                      Lake City, TN

Grandchildren: 10

Great Grandchildren: 13

Visitation:  6-8pm, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN

Funeral Service:  8pm, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dusty Brock and Rev. Johnny Owens officiating.

Internment:  Friends and Family will meet Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10am to go in funeral procession to the Seiber Cemetery, Briceville, TN for a 11am graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

    I, David Wayne Hatmaker. Of Alabama have asked thst my name be removed from this obituary. They have openly and blatantly disrespected me, my wife, my call to preach, and as a respected businessman. But my name will not be presented alone. Since they spitefully chose to omit my wife from this obituary, I want my name removed as well. I want know part of their hate and strife anymore.

