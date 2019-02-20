Drugs seized in Briceville raid

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, on February 13th, agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force executed a series of search warrants at a residence in Briceville that led to a large seizure of narcotics.

The search warrants led to the discovery of 1 pound and 2 ounces of methamphetamine, 21 grams of heroin, and hundreds of prescription pills. The suspect and owner of the property where the search warrants were served, was located and interviewed. The approximate street value of the narcotics is $53,000.

Sheriff Russell Barker commented “The seizure of these narcotics dealt a massive blow to the narcotics trade not only in Anderson County but, all of east Tennessee.”

District Attorney General Dave Clark said “A seizure of this size undoubtedly saved lives by preventing overdoses throughout East Tennessee.”

Both Barker and Clark commended the agents of the 7th CTF for their work and noted that this collaborative effort between different law enforcement agencies continues to be the most effective way to dealing with narcotics trafficking in the area. All weights, counts, and identity of substances are pending the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations crime lab results. Charges are pending at this time, but the names of those facing charges has not been released.

The 7th Judicial Crime Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, and Rocky Top Police Department. The Crime Task Force focuses on drug and violent crime. The task force is currently led by Director Simon Byrne.