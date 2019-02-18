Home / Obituaries / Dorothy Jean Martin, age 90 of Oak Ridge

Dorothy Jean Martin, age 90 of Oak Ridge

February 16, 2019

Dorothy Jean Martin, age 90 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge, TN.  She was a nurse for over 20 years at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN where she retired from.  Dorothy enjoyed reading and joining in on bible studies and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN.  She loved her grandchildren, Christopher and Lee Martin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo and Leoma Eldridge; husband, Leon Martin; brother, J.C. Eldridge; sisters, Joyce Whitaker, and Lillian Goins.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Randy Martin and wife Jenny of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Rebecca Goins (Ted) of Andersonville, TN, and Janet Belch (Ralph) of Maryville, TN; grandchildren, Christopher Martin of Knoxville, TN, Lee Martin and wife Holly Hickey of Knoxville, TN; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Dorothy’s family will receive her friends on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary.  Dorothy’s graveside will be on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 12:00am at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN with Brother Steve McDonald officiating.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. 

