Dorothy Jean Martin, age 90 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a nurse for over 20 years at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN where she retired from. Dorothy enjoyed reading and joining in on bible studies and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN. She loved her grandchildren, Christopher and Lee Martin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo and Leoma Eldridge; husband, Leon Martin; brother, J.C. Eldridge; sisters, Joyce Whitaker, and Lillian Goins.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Randy Martin and wife Jenny of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Rebecca Goins (Ted) of Andersonville, TN, and Janet Belch (Ralph) of Maryville, TN; grandchildren, Christopher Martin of Knoxville, TN, Lee Martin and wife Holly Hickey of Knoxville, TN; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Dorothy’s family will receive her friends on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Dorothy’s graveside will be on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 12:00am at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN with Brother Steve McDonald officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

